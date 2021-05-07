Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $14.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $595.25. 167,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $301.32 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

