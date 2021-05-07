Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.34. 34,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

