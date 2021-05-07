Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

APD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,844. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

