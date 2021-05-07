Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

BOND stock remained flat at $$110.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,436. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $108.55 and a one year high of $113.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.54.

