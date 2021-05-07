Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 133,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

