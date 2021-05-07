Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $219.49. The stock had a trading volume of 121,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

