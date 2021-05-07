CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Down 5.1%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

