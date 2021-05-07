CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

