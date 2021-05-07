CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $29.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,120.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.67. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 694.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

