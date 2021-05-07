CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.05. 98,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,988,678. The stock has a market cap of $614.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $252.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

