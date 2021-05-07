CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.