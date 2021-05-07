CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.98. 255,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $302.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

