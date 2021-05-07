CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.79. 55,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

