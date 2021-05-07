CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VO traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.26. 9,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

