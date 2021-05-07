CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 348,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

