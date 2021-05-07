Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$6.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

