Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 9.7% Following Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.62 and last traded at $115.60. Approximately 14,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 463,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $327,331.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares in the company, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,354. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.