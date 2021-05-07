CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 837,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. CareDx has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,682,557 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

