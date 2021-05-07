Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $693.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,618.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.