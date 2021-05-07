Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.62.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $263.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,545 shares of company stock valued at $269,090,836. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

