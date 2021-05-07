Cascades (CADNF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS: CADNF) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/16/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Cascades had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Cascades had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/22/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

CADNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.