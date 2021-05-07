Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CADNF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

CADNF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014. Cascades has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

