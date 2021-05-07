Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.53

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $67.97, with a volume of 115771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.