Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

