CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.80 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 318,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 647,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

