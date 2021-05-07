Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 268,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

