CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

