Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 697,347 shares.The stock last traded at $106.37 and had previously closed at $107.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

