CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 10.7% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 12,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,200,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 310,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

