Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of CE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,126. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

