Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $30.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

