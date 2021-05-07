CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIG. HSBC upped their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CIG stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

