Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,042. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

