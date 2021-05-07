Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $499,330.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,775. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.