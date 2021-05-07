Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 12.2% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 139,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,425,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
