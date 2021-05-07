Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 12.2% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 139,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,425,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.