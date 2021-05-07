Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded by CIBC to “Underperform”

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

