Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

Shares of CENTA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 325,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

