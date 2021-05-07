Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $4.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

