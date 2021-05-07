Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CDAY traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $89.97. 2,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,055. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

