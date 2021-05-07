Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.Certara also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

CERT stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03. Certara has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.