CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 286,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.