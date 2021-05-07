(CFP) (NYSEMKT:CFP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

(CFP) (NYSEMKT:CFP) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return. The Fund invests primarily all of its assets in equity securities of the United States issuers, non- United States issuers whose securities trade on the United States securities exchange or over the counter or as American depositary receipts (ADRs) or other forms of depositary receipts, such as international depositary receipts (IDRs), which trade in the United States, closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

