CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.08. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.22. 115,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

