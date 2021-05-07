Chainswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Chainswap has a total market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00087115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00783492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.87 or 0.09045815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046510 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.