ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $23.04. ChampionX shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 8,629 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 31.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $693,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

