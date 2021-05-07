ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 91,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,459. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

