Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $254.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.21.
CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,668 shares of company stock worth $33,324,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.14. 1,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,187. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $144.33 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.39.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
