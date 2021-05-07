Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $254.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.21.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,668 shares of company stock worth $33,324,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.14. 1,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,187. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $144.33 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.