Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $350.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 16648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

The firm has a market cap of £177.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.23.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

