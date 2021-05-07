Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,398 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $72.97 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

