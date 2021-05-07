Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

